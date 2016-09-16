Final spot and pride at stake for U19s

IT WILL be all about pride for Arorangi Cowboys in today’s Bluesky Under-19 rugby semifinal against Titikaveka Bulls at the Happy Valley.

Both clubs’ Senior A teams missed out in the main competition and the onus is now on the youngsters to do their villages proud. The Cowboys head into the do-or-die clash wounded from their hard-fought win against Tupapa Panthers on Wednesday, but coach Nooroa Maui hopes the team will be able to continue with their winning momentum against the mighty Bulls. Bulls and Cowboys met twice this season with the former winning both matches by close score lines 29-22 and 27-24. Maui says pride will be at stake for both teams, adding the one that is able to expose the opposition’s weakness first will prevail in the end.

That team, he hopes, will be the Cowboys.

“Pride will be on the line for both teams but I have been telling my boys to understand the difference between losing and winning. It’s all about learning from the experience.”

The Cowboys are wary of the big and mobile Bulls forward pack and lethal backline which has done damage to other teams this season.

Coach Maui says he expects the battle to be a fast and furious one with both teams putting bodies on the line for a place in next week’s showdown.

The semifinal will kick off at 4.30pm.

Fixtures

Today: Titikaveka Bulls-Arorangi Cowboys at Takuvaine Field - 4.30pm Under-19 (Ref: Paul Allsworth, Assist Ref: Peter Godfrey/Tutai Taurarii, Referee Coordinator: Robert Graham/Ben Koteka).

Tomorrow: Takuvaine Reds-Tupapa Panthers at Takuvaine Field - 4pm Senior A (Ref: Tua Ngaputa, Assist Ref : Kora Kora/Andrew Tanga, In-Goal: Paul Peyroux/Peter Godfrey. Referee Coordinator: Papa Tom Wills/Ben Koteka/Rob Coote, Time Keeper: Paul Allsworth, Subs: Johnny Hosking/William Povaru. Match Commissioner: Simiona Teiotu/Robert Graham).