Super Eels head into grand final

AVATIU Nikao Eels are through to The Bond Store Rarotonga Club 15s competition grand finale to be held on September 24.

This after the Wally Tangata-coached side put on a brilliant performance in a comeback 17-10 win over the defending champions Takuvaine Reds in the elimination match at The Swamp on Saturday.

Reds, despite the loss, still have a chance to make it through to the title decider and will play Tupapa Panthers, which defeated Arorangi Cowboys 21-20 in the other do-or-die clash over the weekend.

The Vase Samania-coached Reds started well in the match against the Eels and led 7-0, courtesy of Ailaoa Samania’s try, at the break.

In a match of two halves, Reds were dominant in the opening spell, putting on an impressive display in both their forwards and backline play.

But just when the visitors were finding their rhythm and gaining momentum, the home team bounced back to get their campaign back on track.

Eels were brilliant in the second spell and played like men possessed.

The side started contesting the scrums and the crucial contact area with their impressive lineout drives.

They rolled maul with ease and started moving ball into space which allowed winger Samu Alafua to slice through the Reds defence with a dazzling solo try to help cushion the deficit.

Skipper Clive Nicholas, who did well again masterminding the moves while in attack, scored the remaining points from his boots to clinch the important 17-10 win.

Reds had chances to extend their score, but succumbed to the well-structured defending from the Eels. Meanwhile, Panthers survived a scare in a closely contested battle against the Cowboys in the other match.

The team led 7-6 at the break and managed to overcome a tough fightback from the visitors to emerge 21-20 victorious at Victoria Park.