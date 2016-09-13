Club 15 matches this week

THE POSTPONED matches in The Bond Store Rarotonga Club 15s competition will be held this week.

The under-13 elimination match between Tupapa Panthers and Takuvaine Reds will now be played at 4pm today at Victoria Park.

Following this match, the U16 clash between Titikaveka Bulls and the Reds will take place at 4.30pm.

The under-19 clash between Panthers and Arorangi Cowboys which was also postponed last week will be held tomorrow at 4.30pm at Victoria Park.

Cook Islands Rugby Union competition coordinator Ben Koteka said these matches supposed to be played over the weekend were postponed due to bereavement.

He said they were expecing some exciting action from all three matches.