U19s kick off knockout round

THE BOND Store Rarotonga Club 15s elimination round begins with the Bluesky under-19 semifinal between Avatiu Eels and Titikaveka Bulls at The Swamp this afternoon. Eels and the Bulls have been consistent this season and finished in the top two after the preliminary rounds of competition.

The winner of today’s clash, starting at 4.30pm, will book its place in the grand final that will be played on September 24.

But the loser will still have a chance to make it through and will face the winner of the other U19 knockout between Tupapa Panthers and Arorangi Cowboys for a place in the showdown.

The third and fourth placed Panthers and Cowboys will take on each other at Victoria Park tomorrow.

Eels, which is the defending champions in the U19 grade, will head in as the favourites in today’s clash against the Bulls, in its bid to retain their title.

The two teams have met twice this year, with one win each.

Players to watch out for in the Eels outfit are utility player Aiden Kapi, midfielder Sam Taoro, number eight DJ Hoeflich, fullback Faatau Pepe and halfback Arii Nicholas. Bulls will be led by the mighty mobile number eight Ratu Vakalalabure, halfback Karika Tuake, utility player Ron Mino and side-stepping fullback Henry Wragg.

Cook Islands Rugby Union competition coordinator Ben Koteka said the match between the Eels and the Bulls would be intense and exciting.

Meanwhile, Eels will host defending champions Takuvaine Reds and Panthers will take on Cowboys in the Senior A competition knockouts tomorrow.

- Rashneel Kumar

Fixtures

Today: Avatiu Field: Avatiu/Nikao Eels-Titikaveka Bulls – 4.30pm Under 19 (Ref: Paul Allsworth, Assist Ref: William Povaru/Paul Peyroux. Referee Coordinator: Robert Graham)

Tomorrow: Avatiu Field: Avatiu/Nikao Eels-Takuvaine Reds – The winner progresses to the Grand Finals. The loser plays again next weekend –

Avatiu/ Nikao Eels-Arorangi Cowboys - 2pm Under 13 (Ref: Club Officials Assist Ref: Club Officials), Avatiu /Nikao Eels-Arorangi Cowboys – 3pm Under 16-10-a-side (Ref: William Povaru, Assist. Ref: WilliamTaripo/Paul Allsworth), Avatiu/ Nikao Eels-Takuvaine Reds – 4pm Senior A (Ref: Arthur Emile, Assist Ref: William Povaru/Kora Kora. Referee Coordinator: Papa Tom Willis/Ben Koteka. Time Keeper: Johnny Hosking) Tupapa Field: Tupapa Panthers-Arorangi Cowboys – Knockout Elimination –

Tupapa Panthers-Takuvaine Reds – 12.30pm Under 13 (Refs: Club officials Assist Ref: Club Officials), Takuvaine Reds-Titikaveka Bulls – 1.30pm Under 16 (Refs: Junior Takairangi, Assist Ref: Dawn Crummer/Paul Peyroux), Tupapa Panthers-Arorangi Cowboys – 2.30pm Under 19 (Refs: Tutai Taurarii Assist Ref: Junior Takairangi/Peter Godfrey), Tupapa Panthers-Arorangi Cowboys – 4pm Senior A (Refs: Simiona Teiotu, Assist Ref: Koa Kopu/Tutai Taurarii. Referee Coordinator: Rob Coote. Time Keeper: Robert Graham