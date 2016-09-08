All Blacks v Argentina - key facts

THE ALL Blacks have played Argentina 22 times, with 21 wins to the All Blacks and one draw. The most recent test was the Pool Play test at Rugby World Cup 2015, which the All Blacks won 26-16.

* All Blacks Captain Kieran Read will play his 90th Test match on Saturday, while prop Owen Franks will play his 83rd, becoming the 10th equal most capped All Blacks player (alongside hooker Andrew Hore). If Franks doesn't score a try on Saturday, he will equal Italian prop Salvatore Perugini's record of playing the most international Tests without scoring a try.

The Championship: AB tests

1. Australia 8 All Blacks 42, Saturday 20 August, ANZ Stadium, Sydney

2. All Blacks 29 Australia 9, Saturday 27 August, Westpac Stadium, Wellington

3. vs. Argentina. Saturday 10 Sept, 7.35PM, FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

4. vs. South Africa. Saturday 17 Sept, 7.35PM, AMI Stadium, Christchurch

5. vs. Argentina. Saturday 1 Oct, 7.10PM, Estadio Jose Amalfitani, Buenos Aires

6. vs. South Africa. Saturday 8 Oct, 5.05PM, Growthpoint Kings Park, Durban

- Radio New Zealand