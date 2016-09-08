Crotty back for Pumas clash

Ryan Crotty returns to second-fi ve as the only change to the All Blacks lineup from Bledisloe Cup team heading into the Test match against Pumas tomorrow. 16090715

ALL BLACKS coach Steve Hansen has made just one change to his side's starting line up to face Argentina.

After two convincing Bledisloe Cup wins over Australia, Hansen has retained most of the dominating side for the All Blacks' Friday Test against the Pumas in Hamilton.

Halfback Aaron Smith remains in the line-up, which keeps TJ Perenara on the bench while Tawera Kerr-Barlow misses out. He is joined by showstopper Beauden Barrett who again starts at 10.

Ryan Crotty returns to second-five as the only change to the starting side having missed the All Blacks' victory over the Wallabies in Wellington through injury, and will partner Malakai Fekitoa in the midfield.

Sam Cane and Jerome Kaino will combine in the loose forwards, with Ardie Savea coming off the bench once again in a vital impact role for what will be a demanding game against a tough forward pack.

Codie Taylor has recovered from his injury sustained during the first test with Australia in Sydney and returns to the bench with Dane Coles keeping his starting position.

Fresh from making an impressive debut in Wellington, Anton Lienert-Brown keeps his place in the side, albeit demoted to the bench.

- TVNZ