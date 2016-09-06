Lack of thinking worries Wright

Takuvaine Reds winger and former national rep Eddie Marama tries to offload after getting wrapped up in a tackle against Tupapa Panthers. 16090549

COOK ISLANDS RUGBY Union head coach Stan Wright is pleased with the commitment and attitude of the local players towards the game. But he is concerned with the level of understanding of rugby union, especially in the age-group level.

Wright, who was in the country last month, held several trials with the senior and Under-20 players to gauge the standard of the game in Rarotonga.

He also held a one-on-one session with coaches, players, officials and supporters to better understand the issues around the sport in the country.

Wright, who had the opportunity to watch the players in action in The Bond Store Rarotonga Club 15s competition, said the level of enthusiasm in local players was overwhelming.

“The level of commitment and attitude towards rugby among the local players is very good,” Wright, the former national skipper, said.

“But the skill level and the understanding on how to play rugby could be better. I think it’s below average at the moment especially among the younger grades, which includes Under-19 and below. “We have to start educating our players how to play the game and CIRU will take responsibility of that going forward. “The understanding of the game is not there and that’s what we need to improve on.

“I have also realised our attitude is good only on the game day.

“We play 100 per cent, we go all hard out but after that 80 minutes, we switch off. We don’t think rugby after that.

“We have to change that if we have to make it to the top.”

Wright said the country did not lack potential and talented players who needed proper guidance to become world beaters in the future.

He said they have identified a group of players who would be given tailor-made training programmes to prepare and put themselves in contention for national duties.

“From now going forward, we will be training throughout the year, not just when the rugby season is on. There will be guys dedicated to keep track of players.”

Meanwhile a lot of grievance on the set piece play especially with the play around the ruck area was raised by the local coaches.

Wright said the knowledge on rucking was poor in both the junior and senior level.

“We don’t actually know how to ruck. The understanding of rules around the ruck area is poor as well.

“The players should look at themselves first and make sure that they get their basics right – catch, pass and tackle. Once they master that, then they should move to the next block.” Wright said the battle in the contact area was the main part of the game.

“If we don’t know how it should be played then we will surely struggle. If we start getting our basics right then the technical part of the game will fall into place.”