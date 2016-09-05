In-form Panthers down Cowboys

Tupapa Panthers winger Josevata Ratusoqosoqo tries to chip the ball over an incoming Arorangi Cowboys player at Victoria Park on Saturday. Panthers won 22-10. 16090443

The Tupapa Panthers will be hoping their recent surge in The Bond Store Rarotonga Club 15s competition will push them through to the end.

After a slow start this season, the Paul Clarke-coached side has sprung to life in the past several rounds to become the dark horse for the title.

With the 22-10 win against the Arorangi Cowboys over the weekend, Panthers will be heading to this weekend’s playoffs with their tails up for a place in the showdown.

The win over the Cowboys at Victoria Park on Saturday has also given the Panthers the hosting right for the top-four clash.

The Panthers and Cowboys will meet again this week with the winner playing the loser of the top two clash between Avatiu Nikao Eels and defending champions Takuvaine Reds.

Despite losing 9-10 to Titikaveka Bulls in the final round of the preliminary competition on Saturday, Eels remain the top bet for the title. Panthers, which led 10-3 at half time against the Cowboys, were driven by a fiery backline orchestrated by the Fijian import players.

With the inclusion of Aminiasi Tuimada, who scored a brilliant solo try, the team has added speed and charisma in the attack to rattle the top guns in the competition.

Former national rep and Panthers first five-eighth Conrad Piri was once again superb with his kicking, putting the Cowboys under pressure with his well-timed kicks to gain territory.

Panthers’ forwards also put on a strong display to wither the normally mobile Cowboys pack.

The visitors, who missed the services of some of their key players, put on a superb fight with a couple of their Under-19 players stepping up to the challenge.

Cowboys’ inspirational skipper Francis Smith said they would regroup and come back better prepared for their do-or-die clash.

“We got a good match coming up. We need to do some soul searching this week and try and get all the boys together for this important match,” Smith, who scored Cowboys’ only try in the match, said.

Panthers coach Clarke was content with the win but said there were areas which they needed to polish up before the playoffs.

“We need to be better and find and understand what we are doing wrong but the main thing was to qualify for the playoffs and we are there.”