Referees get geared up ahead of finals

THE COOK ISLANDS Rugby Referees Association received a timely boost ahead of the final rounds of Rarotonga Club 15s competition.

On Thursday, the newly-formed Rarotonga ITM, which is affiliated to the ITM Group, presented the association with a new set of gears including handheld portable radio to assist them in officiating the local competition.

Cook Islands Rugby Referees Association president Simiona Teiotu said the newly-sponsored gears would last them for the next three to four years.

He said the portable radios have helped them officiate the weekly matches better.

“It’s very hard to get sponsors and I thank Rarotonga ITM for their support. We intend to use this gear in the upcoming Cook Islands International 7s as well,” Teiotu said.

Rarotonga ITM managing director Arama Wichman said he had rugby union at heart and was keen to support the development of the sport in the country.

He said after meeting with Cook Islands Rugby Union’s Ben Koteka, he decided to sponsor the referees’ gear.

“We would like to see that this is put to good use and we will continue to support rugby in the years to come,” Wichman said.

“Referees play an important role in any match and we hope this support will be a great help to them.”

Koteka also thanked Rarotonga ITM for stepping in and supporting the referees association with the much needed gears.