Do-or-die battles for top spots

RUGBY union fans are set for an exciting round of match today in the final round of The Bond Store Rarotonga Club 15s competition.

Tempers are expected to flare both on and off the field in the tussle for a place in next week’s semi-finals. Already, competition points leaders Avatiu Nikao Eels and defending champions Takuvaine Reds have booked their spot in the top four. The battle for the two remaining spot is now between the remaining teams – Arorangi Cowboys, Tupapa Panthers and Titikaveka Bulls.

The Bulls, on 10 points, will need a bonus-point win against the slippery Eels and hope the other Senior A match result between the Panthers and the Cowboys goes their way.

The Panthers have 14 points while the Cowboys are third on the points table with 15 points.

Bulls narrowly lost to the Eels 3-8 when the two teams met at The Swamp in the opening round of the competition.

The side enjoyed majority of possession, however, they were unable to convert their opportunities into the much needed points. Eels, which have lost only once this season - to the Panthers - would be keen to keep their winning momentum intact heading into the semifinals.

In the match of the round, Panthers will be all out for a win at home against the emerging Cowboys. In round one tussle, Cowboys won by 23-18 but Panthers, with the inclusion of Fijian players - together with the return of former national rep Conrad Piri - have been on a high lately in the competition.

“The Cowboys currently sit in third place with 15 points on the points table, closely followed by the Panthers on 14 points,” competition coordinator Ben Koteka said.

“So this match will have extra interest with the winner of this match likely to hosts one of next week’s semifinals.

“Players who could dictate the outcome of this match are hooker and captain Francis Smith and loose forward Waisoi Karalo for the Cowboys and for the Panthers, a lot will rest in the hands of their first five-eighth Conrad Piri and also inspirational No.8 Oki Naea.”