All Blacks are beatable, says Bok great

Former South African captain Jean de Villiers (pictured left) says the Springboks remain the one team that can beat the All Blacks.

De Villiers believes the All Blacks still respect the Boks and won’t underestimate them.

He was giving his thoughts after the opening phase of the Rugby Championship that sees the All Blacks in command with two bonus points wins over the Wallabies while the Boks and Pumas shared their home-and-away series.

De Villiers praised New Zealand’s ability to successfully transition through the departure of so many stars following last year’s World Cup triumph in England.

“However, I always have hope for a Springbok team against New Zealand. I think they still respect us. Whether or not we can win in New Zealand is another question. But if there is one team who can beat the All Blacks, it’s South Africa.”

The Boks have looked brittle under new coach Allister Coetzee. After edging Ireland 2-1 in their June series, they squeaked past the Pumas in South Africa, but lost the rematch in Argentina.

The Rugby Championship takes a break this weekend before resuming with the Wallabies hosting the Boks in Brisbane and New Zealand at home to the Pumas in Hamilton.

The Springboks will travel to Christchurch to play the All Blacks the following weekend.

The Springboks have won five of their past 16 tests against the All Blacks to continue their record as New Zealand’s toughest opponent historically.

