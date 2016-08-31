All Blacks aren’t the bad guys

They're ruining world rugby with their outrageous talent, fabulous depth, unerring consistency and awesome collective ability.

Just like Usain Bolt sent sprinting to the toilet and Michael Phelps dispatched swimming down the gurgler.

For goodness sake, is there no end to some people's silliness?

This absurd notion that somehow the All Blacks' dominance in rugby's test arena is bad for the global game needs to be addressed. How on Earth can there be a negative aspect to a team setting incredibly high standards for its rivals to attain to?

Sport, surely, is about getting as close to perfect as you can. About working at your craft and your technique and your fitness and your teamwork so as to play a game that others simply cannot match.

Right now Steve Hansen's men are doing just that in international rugby, and they're trotting up some magnificent achievements as they do so.

As well as lifting the last two World Cups, the All Blacks have now won their past 13 test matches in a row, their last 42 on the bounce at home and six of their last seven against the Wallabies. In fact, of their last 30 tilts at the New Zealand windmill, the Aussies have managed four wins, two draws and 24 defeats.

Since Hansen took over at the start of 2012, the All Blacks have played 59 test matches, won 54, lost three and drawn two. If there's a better record in international sport, it's wearing camouflage.

And if that's a team ruining anything then the world has gone to hell in a handbasket.

Far from the All Blacks damaging the sport with their excellence, it's the Australians and the South Africans and the French and one or two other nations who should have the finger pointed at them for their shortcomings.

The All Blacks have set a standard; now it is up to the rest of the world to aspire to that level. Some are failing miserably, and their moans of despair are unbecoming.

Yes, the Bledisloe has become a tad predictable and a tad boring after the All Blacks have retained the huge trophy for 14 years in a row now. (And the South Africans appear to be heading in a similar direction.)

But that's on the Aussies for not measuring up. For not finding a way to be more competitive. For not meeting the clear challenge that has been lain at their feet. No, far from the All Blacks hurting test rugby with their boring dominance, they're setting it up nicely by doing what Bolt has done over the 100 and 200m, what Phelps has done in the Olympic pools and what Mo Farah has done over the 5000 and 10,000m.

They've taken their event and they've owned it. They've said here's how it can be done; now can anyone match us?

How intriguing it will be to see if Eddie Jones can get England up to that level. And whether others can emerge to challenge the pacesetters. Far better for Everest to be a towering, monstrous peak, than some swampy hill that can be knocked off with a deep breath, decent pair of shoes and a backpack.

Instead of the world bemoaning the All Black dominance, they should surely be celebrating it. Rugby can only be the better for having a team like Steve Hansen's setting the gold standard.

On the other hand, the shambles over the Owen Franks non-citing from the second Bledisloe does no one any good. Frankly, it's an embarrassment.

Let's just make one thing clear first: it is not the All Blacks' fault that Franks wasn't cited for what appeared to be, at best, a careless and reckless swipe across the face of Wallaby Kane Douglas in Wellington.

Though it hasn't stopped the accusations flying about the world champions "wearing a cloak of invisibility" and being "above the rules". The conspiracy theorists have had a field day.

This absurd non-decision is wholly and solely a Sanzaar howler. The organisation that presides over the Rugby Championship has had a shocker.

OK, as Hansen suggests, there might be angles that suggest this wasn't as it seemed. Maybe the views the world has seen are indeed deceiving.

But such an action assuredly deserved at the very least a hearing. Then let the facts, and the video, play out. Rugby is trying to clean up its act. Sanzaar has instead muddied the waters terribly.

- Stuff