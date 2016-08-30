Kuki teens impress in NZ

Cook Islands youngster Doom Ponini, who managed the highest point’s scorer, Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year awards, with the Rangiora High School 1st XV manager Kerry Sullivan. 16082927

NORTH Canterbury-based Rangiora High School is impressed with the performance of the Cook Islands youngsters who are under rugby scholarships with them.

Doom Ponini and Josh Motu have pleased the school heads with their academic and sporting achievements so far this year.

At the end of their rugby season prize giving last Friday, Ponini won three major awards.

He was named the Player of the Year, and Players’ Player of the Year and was also the highest points scorer in the 2016 season.

Rangiora High School rugby administrator Sarah Davidson said the two worked hard in the pre-season to try to build their fitness levels ready for a big and busy season ahead.

“The challenges of playing rugby in the UC Championship, which is the elite school competition in the Crusaders rugby catchment, are varied due to the different schooling structures, the distances travelled and the short turn arounds between some fixtures,” Davidson said.

“Rangiora High School has worked hard over recent years to be a more competitive group in this competition and the addition of these two boys to a young squad brought an excitement to the team.

“Both Josh and Doom have impressed the coaches and management staff with their high levels of application and their desire to learn new skills and develop their game knowledge towards making themselves better rugby players.”

After a strong start to the campaign, Motu suffered niggling injuries which kept him away from fully utilising his range of running, catching, and passing skills.

Davidson said this was frustrating for both Motu and the team as they all knew how devastating he was when fully fit.

“It was not until the last couple of games that he was starting to play injury free and rediscover the form that will make him a strong figure in next year's competition.”

Ponini, one of the rising youngsters in rugby in the country, didn’t take long to become one of the dominant players in the competition.

Davidson said his acceleration and power alongside his improved work rate made him one of the lethal players in the side. “Over one three-week period, he scored six tries to launch himself up the individual points scoring board. At season’s end, he was the ninth highest try scorer (third best forward) and was just inside the top 25 points scorers overall.”

Their impressive season with Rangiora High School earned Ponini and Motu an opportunity to represent the local representative rugby teams.

“It is an honour to wear the North Canterbury and Canterbury Country jerseys and emblems. Both boys have acquitted themselves to these teams with a pride and passion that is commendable to them both,” Davidson said.

“The highlights that both of these young men have provided over their first season are a mix of what they have brought to the rugby field, with their direct and uncompromising approach to both attack and defence, and also off the field with their outstanding manner, their humility, and their engaging personalities.

“The Rangiora High School rugby community are looking forward to hosting both Doom and Josh over the coming year and are looking forward to their positive contributions.”

Cook Islands Rugby Union chief executive officer Ben Koteka, when congratulating the youngsters, said their fine form has earned them an extension of their scholarship at the school.

“It’s great to see them stepping out of their comfort zone and making an impact in their new environment. Normally, we would expect them to take some time to adjust, but these two made an immediate impact,” Koteka said.

“We are proud of their achievements and we wish them success in the future.”