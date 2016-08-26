Key stats ahead of second Bledisloe test

Jerome Kaino has scored three tries at Westpac Stadium for the ABs, more than any other forward. 16082533

HERE ARE all the key stats ahead of the second test between the All Blacks and the Wallabies in Wellington tonight.

• The All Blacks have won their past 18 games in a row at home to the Wallabies; Australia have not crossed the Tasman and won since August 2001.

• New Zealand have won their past 41 home games, the longest run of consecutive home wins by any team in test rugby history; the All Blacks last lost at home in 2009.

• The All Blacks have won 12 straight tests, the sixth time they have reached that number of consecutive victories.

• The All Blacks lost two of their first five fixtures at Westpac Stadium; however they have won 15 in a row at the venue since then.

• Australia are aiming to win back-to-back away games for the first time since a run of four consecutive wins on their November 2013 tour in Europe (excluding Rugby World Cup games).

• The Wallabies have crossed for at least one try in each of their past 22 away games, last failing to get across the whitewash in an away game in November 2012 against France.

• The Wallabies have now conceded more than 40 points in each of their past two games; never before in test history has an Australian team conceded such an amount in three straight games.

• Beauden Barrett scored a try and assisted two more in last week's fixture; in his eight starts at fly half for the All Blacks, only once has Barrett failed to register either a try or an assist (v Argentina, Sept 2014).

• Julian Savea's try against Australia in the opening weekend of The Rugby Championship 2016 took his Test points total to 200, the third most of any New Zealand player in history without having scored a goal.

• Jerome Kaino, a try scorer in New Zealand's comprehensive opening week win, has scored three tries at Westpac Stadium for the All Blacks, no other forward has scored more.

• Waisake Naholo has now scored four tries in his past four games, including three in his past three games on home soil.

- NZ Herald