Three pointers on All Blacks versus Wallabies

Three things you need to know about the All Blacks team to face the Wallabies at Westpac Stadium on Friday night (CI time).

The new cap

Chiefs midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown will make his debut in the 12 jersey. The 21-year-old will become All Black No. 1153 after Kane Hames became 1152 in Sydney. Lienert-Brown will be the seventh All Black to debut in 2016 (Ardie Savea, Seta Tamanivalu, Elliot Dixon, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Liam Squires and Hames). Nine players made their debuts last year. According to allblacks.com Lienert-Brown will become the 43rd All Black who attended Christchurch Boys' High. Lienert-Brown's inclusion is one of four changes to the All Blacks side that beat the Wallabies 42-8 in Sydney. Prop Joe Moody returns from injury to start at loosehead prop, with Wyatt Crockett set to play his 50th Test from the bench. In the other changes, James Parsons' experience sees him named at replacement hooker, while Seta Tamanivalu is in the 23 jersey as back cover.

Crockett can’t lose

When he takes the field this weekend, Wyatt Crockett will not only play his 50th test, but also his 300th first-class match. Crockett also holds a unique world record: he has played in 38 consecutive test matches without defeat. The only loss he has experienced in an All Blacks jersey was the All Blacks 2012 defeat to England. He has also played in a draw.

Crockett has a winning percentage of 96.93 per cent, the highest of any test player who has taken the field a minimum 20 times.

Points on offer

A number of All Blacks are on the verge of points milestones ahead of Friday’s test. Beauden Barrett finished last weekend's test with 199 points for the All Blacks. He has also scored six tries in his past six tests. Aaron Cruden is sitting on 299 points for the All Blacks. In other milestones Julian Savea scored his 40th try last weekend and is thus on 200 points for the All Blacks. He sits in 13th place on the all-time tryscoring list alongside Australian Chris Latham. Another try will move him into 12th with Welsh great Gareth Thomas. The next All Black on the list is Jeff Wilson on 44 tries.

Also All Blacks captain Kieran Read won his first 13 tests as captain last weekend. All Blacks legend Sir Brian Lochore holds the world record of winning his first 14 tests. - NZ Herald