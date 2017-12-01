Happy despite bad conditions

Yesterday’s day off for the paddlers competing in 2017 Matson Vaka Eiva competition gave them a chance to explore Rarotonga ahead of the final day of the paddling festival.

Despite the miserable weather over the past week, events manager Eva Allsworth said everyone had still had an “amazing” time.

“Obviously the weather is something that’s totally out of our control, and everyone really is having a fantastic time out on the water,” Allsworth said.

“On Wednesday was the sprints and that went excellently both on and off the water, because Sails Restaurant (which provided the after-party) was excellent.”

Although today is the final day Allsworth, a vaka veteran who has been involved in the competition since its inception in 2004, is not sad about it ending, but rather reflects on what a joyous week it has been.

“It’s been a great week of competition, catching up with old friends, making a whole bunch of new ones and so many memories have been made.

“And with next year being a very special occasion, the 15th anniversary, that’s something to look forward to.”

However, there will be no “rest for the weary.” Allsworth said as soon as this year’s event concludes, it will be straight into planning for next year’s Vaka Eiva.



