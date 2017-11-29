NTV finish on top in mixed V6

Eventual winners Ngakau Toa Vaka crew in full steam in the V6 Round Rarotonga Mixed Race yesterday. PHOTO: Harvie/Shanta Harvpix.com. 17112862

A young crew from Ngakau Toa Vaka (NTV) handed a paddling lesson to more experienced crews finishing approximately two kilometres ahead of second placed Te Tupu in the Bob Worthington Memorial Trophy Mixed Round Raro Relay yesterday.

NTV finished the race in the fastest time overall and the open mixed grade after clocking 3 hours 16:11 minutes in V6 Round Rarotonga Mixed Race.

Te Tupu finished second in a time of 3 hrs. 25:45 minutes followed by New Zealand’s Rehutai Whakatu Marae Waka Ama Club in third.

Rehutai clocked 3 hrs. 31:39 minutes.

NTV’s steerer Tupuna Amo sat in the last seat for the entire trip around the island under what was extremely testing condition.

The four metre swells and heavy wind chop was very challenging for some of the less experienced ocean crews.

But for the local crews, NTV and Te Tupu, the conditions seemed normal as they reveled in it to the finish line.

The final run home from Avana to Trader Jacks (the finish line) provided the paddlers with some fantastic surfing to the finish line.

Today, the V6 sprint races will be held in Muri lagoon.

Results

V6 Mixed Race – Senior Master – 1. 3:52:38 Te Tupu (6); Master Mixed – 1. 4:02:11 Mooloolara Combined Clubs (4); 2. 4:42:28 Mixed Nuts (9); 3. 4:43:34 Team Palm Beach Pittwater Outrigger (41); Open Mixed – 1. 3:16:11 Ngakau Toa Vaka (3), 2. 3:25:45 Te Tupu (96), 3. 3:31:39 Rehutai Whakatu Marae Waka Ama Club (35)