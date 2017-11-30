Team of 22 to Mini Games

Twenty-two athletes will represent the country at the Pacific Mini Games which starts this weekend in Vanuatu.

Team Cook Islands will compete in only five sports – weightlifting, beach volleyball, golf, basketball and athletics, at the games, which will run until November 15.

The men’s and women’s 3 on 3 basketball and golf teams dominate the Team Cook Islands with eight and seven athletes respectively.

Team Cook Islands will also be accompanied by nine officials who will oversee their respective sporting federations.

The national team will be headed by chef de mission Robert Graham and assisted by John Paul Wilson.

The team will say at Central School, Port Villa, opposite the main games centre.

The centre is the hub for the dining hall, sports technical office, transportation and games facilities area.

The first wave of athletes will leave Rarotonga early tomorrow. A special send-off for the team will be held in the government VIP lounge at Rarotonga International Airport.

The beach volleyball, golf and weightlifting teams will compete in the first week of the games.

Beach volleyball’s main competition will start in the second week, however players will compete next week in the Commonwealth Games 2018 qualifier event.

The second wave of athletes including members of the athletics and basketball 3 on 3 teams will arrive at Port Villa on Saturday next week.

Chef de mission Robert Graham, who is in Vanuatu, said they have been working with the organising committee to ensure everything was ready to host the national athletes.

He said Team Cook Islands had probably some of the best accommodation compared to what had been offered at previous games.

Graham said accommodation had been set up neatly, adding the athletes would have no issues with their stay during the Mini Games.

“I targeted those rooms during the chef de mission seminar that I attended a month ago because they were most suitable for us and we managed to get those rooms.

“With transportation, our small group will have two 15-seater vans to transport us during the games. This is good because it means we don’t have to rely on booking transport, etc.”

Graham said the competition venues were also up to par, adding Vanuatu had invested in new facilities for the games.

“We thank the Cook Islands government for their continued support in helping us financially and also the people of the Cook Islands. Without their support we wouldn’t be where we are today.”





Team Cook Islands

Athletics – Tereapii Tapoki, Patricia Taea, Alex Beddoes, Manager/Coach: Anthony Fairweather; Basketball 3 on 3 Women’s Team – Adoniah Lewis, Terai Sadler, Keziah Lewis, Janet Main, Men’s Team – Brendan Heath, Charlie Hosking Jnr, Trey Williams, Ben Vakatini, Team Manager - Owen Lewis;

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Team – Daniel Heath, Morgan Faireka, Team Manager - Lady Andrews; Golf – Ladies Team – Rotana Howard Tepua Russell, Katey Karati, Mens Team – Kristopher Williamson, William Howard, Jordin Manuela, Trey Shedlock, Team Manager - Ned Howard, Team Coach - Daniel Webb; Weightlifting – Luisa Peters, Phillipa Woonton, Team Manager - Unakea Kauvai; Chef de Mission - Robert Graham, Assistant Chef de mission - John Paul Wilson; Team Physio - Paul Aitu