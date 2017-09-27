All go for athletics...

The stage is set for the annual Prince of Wales Athletics Championship 2017 which will be held today at the BCI Stadium.

Starting at 7am with breakfast for all registered athletes sponsored by CITC, in association with Sanitarium, the championship will draw participants from the various primary schools on the island.

This year’s event is hosted by Apii Takitumu and Titikaveka College and will be held in conjunction with the Rarotonga Primary School Sports Council and CITC who are in their second year of a five-year sponsorship arrangement.

Gates open at 7am with the parade of athletes beginning at 8.30am. The first events on the junior track will start at 9am.

There is no entry fee this year.

Organisers hope this will encourage more families to come and support their children, their local school, and the championship.