AIMS Games effort a huge success

It was a highly successful trip for the six young players from Apii Avarua, Papaaroa School and Nukutere College who represented their schools, country, families and sponsors with pride at the Anchor AIMS Games in Tauranga, New Zealand.

On Sunday, the day before the competition, was the opening ceremony, where the Cook Islands group had a chance to see JGeeks (a Maori comedy musical group) perform live, and were able to mix with the other 10,000 competitors.

The five-day badminton competition began with singles, which produced some impressive matches and excellent results.

Both Nicolea Mateariki and Randi Marsters of Avarua School came second in their respective pools, losing only to the seeded players who were Auckland and New Zealand representatives.

Unfortunately, they only managed to go as far the first round in their division two knockout finals, but not without a tremendous display of skill and determination.

Danniel Daniel of Nukutere College reached the quarter finals of the division two boys’ singles, which was a huge achievement.

Laurids Rasmussen, also of Nukutere, got off to a rocky start but managed to compose himself and go through and win the Division six singles draw.

Mary Mare of Papaaroa Adventist School reached the semi-finals of the division two girls’ singles, again losing only to the seeded player in her pool.

Hannah Hosea went through to division three of the girl’s singles competition, making it as far as the quarter finals.

Day three saw the beginning of the doubles competition, where the six young players got off to a great start.

Nicolea Mateariki and Randi Marsters managed to finish second in a pool of seven teams, losing only to team Tonga. They then went on to come third in the division two girls’ doubles.

Papaaroa School pairing of Mary and Hannah got off to a bumpy start as they just managed to finish fourth in pool play.

But the young pair was able to pull some good wins, finishing off runners-up in the division four girl’s doubles.

Daniel and Laurids got off to an amazing start, managing to finish second in pool play again and only losing to seeded New Zealand players and moving through to division two. They went on to take fifth place in the division two boys’ doubles.

The AIMS Games has been an absolute eye opener for our players and for all those who got to meet the team, especially those who received one of our Cook Islands Badminton pins sponsored by Island Craft.

Cook Islands Badminton thanks Bank South Pacific for sponsoring the team’s tracksuits for a second year.

To Island Craft, Badminton Oceania our families and friends here and in Tauranga, meitaki ma’ata for your support.

CIBA would like to encourage young players who are interested in competing at AIMS 2018 that trials will commence November this year so get those shuttles flying!

- CIBA