Atiu Rarotonga Community secretary Nga Teao-Papatua is calling on leaders and athletes of all Atiu sports codes residing in Rarotonga to attend a meeting at the Atiu Hostel in Tupapa-Maraerenga tomorrow night.

The purpose of the meeting is to open discussion with leaders and athletes in the sporting community, so that any issues can be resolved before the Manea Games to be held on Mitiaro in October.

It will also serve as preparation for the next games, to be hosted by Atiu.

Teao-Papatua asks all attending to arrive at the hostel before 6pm.