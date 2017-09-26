Local kayak coaches learn skills to help learners

Last weekend, the Cook Islands Canoeing Association (CICA) hosted an International Canoe Federation (ICF) Level One Coaching Course, the first course of this type to be held in the Oceania region.

As coaches are the backbone of any sport, the upskilling of local coaches will ensure that the kayak development programme in the Cook Islands is well resourced with technically capable and enthusiastic coaches.

The aim of the course was to teach participants basic skills required to develop novice kayak paddlers in their respective clubs or islands and involved both theory and practical sessions.

Participating were six Cook Island coaches from Rarotonga and Aitutaki, as well as one from American Samoa.

CICA was honoured to have in attendance Oceania Canoe Association (OCA) president Helen Brownlee, OCA Secretary General and ICF board member Maree Burnett and facilitator, two-time Olympic kayak paddler and now kayak coach, Naomi Flood from Australia.

Flood readily shared her knowledge and experience with the participants, emphasising the need for respect and communication between athletes and coaches.

Participants described her as ‘amazing’ and ‘inspirational’.

Flood was able to demonstrate proper kayak paddling technique in the classroom, as well as on the water and also provided advice on developing a coaching programme.

In addition, Flood made herself available to six local junior kayakers currently training for their first international competition to be held in New Zealand next month.

A “Mentoring Session with Naomi Flood” was also held by CICA last Monday evening. This was attended by paddlers, coaches and parents who made the most of the opportunity by asking many questions, which Flood addressed, providing encouragement and reassurance to her audience.

CICA would like to thank the Oceania Canoe Association, International Canoe Federation, Olympic Solidarity and CISNOC for their ongoing support and funding of the Cook Islands Kayak Programme, initiated in 2007 to promote canoeing/kayaking in the Oceania region.

CICA’s long term goals include coach development and sending “targeted” local athletes to the Oceania Canoe/Kayak Sprint Championships; ICF Junior World Canoe/Kayak Sprint Championships; 2018 Youth Olympic Games and ultimately the 2020 Olympic Games.

To find out more or get involved in kayak canoeing, contact Roly Rolleston 54779 or Teina Taulu 51249.- CICA