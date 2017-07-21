Dream come true for Manine

Manine Lynch with her parents (right) and offi cials of Cook Islands Weightlifting Federation. 17072049

Upcoming local weightlifter Manine Lynch has received an opportunity of a lifetime after being invited to train at the Oceania Weightlifting Institute in New Caledonia.

The 18-year-old will leave the country today for a six-week attachment under legendary weightlifting coach Paul Coffa.

It was a dream come true for the University of the South Pacific student who was keen to join the institute to further her budding weightlifting career.

This opportunity has come at a perfect time as she weighs her options of becoming a fulltime weightlifter.

The six week stint in New Caledonia will help Lynch prepare for the Oceania and Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships which will be held in the Gold Coast, Australia in September.

“I’m really excited with this opportunity. I’m looking forward to train alongside the elite athletes at the institute,” Lynch said.

“I’m sort of nervous but I hope I will settle my nerves once I arrive at the institute as it will give me an idea what to really expect in my six weeks there.”

Cook Islands’ “Iron Lady” Luisa Peters is one of the elite athletes from the region part of the institute.

“I’m looking forward to training alongside Luisa as we prepare for the Oceania and Commonwealth Championships,” Lynch said.

“I had a chat with her about the institute and she told me to come prepared, both mentally and physically. She told me to stay humble, show the Cook Islands spirit and listen to Paul Coffa.

“We will be training twice a day. Although I’m not familiar with the type of workload I will be exposed to but I’m going there as a sponge to soak everything that I come through.”

This will also be Lynch’s first trip to New Caledonia and she hopes to make it a memorable one.

“I’m hoping to get inspired by the elite athletes that are with the institute. This is an eye opener for me and I guess my future in weightlifting really depends on how I perform there.

“I want to thank God, my parents, the Cook Islands Weightlifting officials and all the supporters for their help in making this possible.”

Lynch, who will be competing in the 90kg plus junior and senior category at the upcoming championships, started weightlifting two years ago and has represented the country in regional events.