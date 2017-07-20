Exciting races in X Country round five

What an exciting afternoon Papaaroa School showcased for race five of the Raro X Country Race series.

Not only was the sun out, but the 27 runners got to enjoy yet another change of scenery as they ran through, and behind the school, striding and weaving through coconut trees, banana trees, orange trees, as well as the odd uphill and downhill route.

It also included the odd muddy spot or two that got in the way of an exciting 1.5km grass course.

Newcomer Tereapii Matamaki from Papaaroa College dominated the junior youth boys’ 3km course with an impressive finishing time of 14:44 minutes.

Jeremiah Mata and returnee Seth Raela finished within the next three minutes of Matamaki for the top three spots.

Tania Marsters not only won the 14 and under girls’ category, but also took the lead in the series points ladder with a total of 70 points.

Anais Quirke is on second place with 68 points, followed by Penina Katuke on 62.

Courtesy of this year’s series sponsors the Spaghetti House, race five’s two post-race spot prizes went to two lucky and cheerful Papaaroa students.

Papaaroa is also leading the charge in the schools participation points tally with 40 points, followed by Te-Uki-Ou School with 28 points.

In race six today which begins from Tereora College (front gate), the distances will be increased yet again for the open and masters category.

Registration opens from 4.30pm with an entry fee of $2 for open and masters competitors and $1 for junior and youth athletes.

First event is to be held at 5.15pm.

Next week Wednesday, the Rarotonga X Country series for 2017 will end with the Rarotonga Cross Country Championships to be hosted at the golf club from 4pm.

Details are yet to be confirmed, but those “running legs” that aren’t doing much during the school holidays are requested to head on down for the challenge.

- Raro X Race