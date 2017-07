Volleyball at round eight

The Prime Foods Mixed Social Volleyball League enters round eight tonight with top teams leading the way on the points table.

In round seven competition last week at the Bluesky Sports Arena in Nikao, table toppers Kangahua beat Swalala 79-59 while Kia Orana Salon overcame Nukz Power III 84-56.

The wins see both teams tied on 21 points apiece closely followed by Hit n Miss, TEAM and Nukz Power 1 which have 19 points each.

Kia Orana Salon and Kangahua will take on bottom placed Swalala and Spikeaiderz, respectively, in round eight tonight.

Results: GooFam beat West Sides Wild Ones 1 69-63; Nukz Power 2 beat Green Machine 65-63; Kia Orana Salon beat Nukz Power 3 84-56; Hit n Miss beat Spikeaiderz 80-68; NPK won by default over Matman; Kangahua beat Swalala 79-59; Squats beat Allstarz 54-48; Team Helz beat West Sides Wild Ones 2 69-64; Charlie’s Akari beat Totara Spikerz 89-75; Ohana beat Simmons 76-64; Nukz Power 1 beat Woodies 80-64; TEAM beat Sarafui 70-65.

Standings after Round 7: Kangahua 21pts, Kia Orana Salon 21pts, Hit n Miss 19pts, TEAM 19pts, Nukz Power 1: 19 pts, NPK 17pts, Goofam 16pts, Charlie’s Akari 16pts, Ohana 15pts, Matman 15pts, Nukz Power 2: 14pts, Squats 14pts, Team Helz 13 pts, Allstarz 13pts, West Sides Wild Ones 2: 13pts, West Sides Wild Ones 1: 11pts, Nukz Power 3: 11pts, Sarafui 10pts, Green Machine 9pts, Totara Spikerz 8pts, Woodies 8pts, Spikeaiderz 7pts, Swalala 7pts, Simmons 7pts

Fixtures: 5.30pm Court 1 Spikeaderz-Kangahua, Court 2 West Sides Wild Ones 2-Nukz Power 1, Court 3 GooFam-Team Helz; 6.20pm Court 1 West Sides Wild Ones 1-Nukz Power 2, Court 2 Woodies-Sarafui, Court 3 Green Machine-NPK; 7.10pm Court 1 Hit n Miss-Squats, Court 2 Allstarz-Ohana, Court 3 Nukz Power 3-Charlie’s Akari; 8pm Court 1 Swalala-Kia Orana Salon, Court 2 Simmons-TEAM, Court 3 MATMAN-Totara Spikerz.