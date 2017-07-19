Youth team ready to compete in Bahamas

Team Cook Islands is acclimatising to the conditions in the Bahamas ahead of the Commonwealth Youth Games which started with the official ceremony yesterday.

The national team arrived safely in the Caribbean on Sunday and wasted no time in getting ready for the Games.

Cook Islands, which has taken one of the smallest teams of just three athletes to the 2017 Games, will compete in athletics and swimming disciplines.

The national athletes include Taua Heather (400m, high jump), Noah Heather (50m free style) and Tinapa Vailoa (100m sprints).

Vailoa and Taua will compete in their opening events tomorrow while Noah will compete in his first event on Saturday.

“Athletes have been for the past few days keeping up and maintaining training and utilising the venues/facilities well in preparation for the games. All three athletes are looking good,” said Cook Islands Sports and National Olympic Committee (CISNOC) secretary general Robert Graham.

At the official opening yesterday which gave participants “a taste of Caribbean carnival to Commonwealth sport”, Team Cook Islands was led by flagbearer Taua Heather.

“After looking at the three athletes, their ranking and performances over the past 12 month, Carlos (Taua) Heather of athletics was chosen to be the team flagbearer,” Graham explained.

The team is also accompanied by chef de mission John Paul Wilson, CISNOC president Hugh Graham and CISNOC sports manager Siniva Marsters.

The Graham brothers and Marsters yesterday attended the Commonwealth Games Federation meeting which saw discussions on the withdrawal of South Africa as the host of the 2022 Commonwealth Games and new sponsors coming on board to assist with the Commonwealth Games and Youth Games.

The Commonwealth Youth Games will feature 1010 athletes, mostly aged 14-18, from 64 Commonwealth countries.

Across six days from July 18 to 23, 96 gold medals will be contested in nine sports – athletics, aquatics (swimming), beach soccer, boxing, cycling (road), judo, rugby sevens, tennis and beach volleyball.

It will be the largest event the Bahamas has ever hosted and the first Commonwealth Games event to be held in the Caribbean for over 50 years, since the 1966 Commonwealth Games in Kingston, Jamaica.

“The team would like to thank the following for their continued support; the Cook Islands Government, Fave Designs, Vonnia’s, Edgewater Resort and Spa, Bluesky Cook Islands, CITV and Radio Cook Islands, Cook Island News and most of all our sporting community,” Robert said.