Handball enters final playoffs

The preliminary rounds in the Cook Islands Mixed Handball Competition ended last week with Rarotours heading into final playoffs undefeated.

In a close match on Tuesday night at the Bluesky Sports Arena, the side defeated Kings 18-16.

Both teams were locked at 7-all at the break and fought tooth and nail for the win to the dying stages.

Handball Cook Islands president Makiroa Mitchell-John said the teams put on a splendid performance, keeping their supporters at the edge of their seats.

The top scorers for Rarotours were Atu on seven goals with Farii Moekapiti on five followed by the powerhouse Selafi Tovio on three.

King’s Fred Pickering led his side, also managing seven goals while speedy Phillip Roi contributed five goals.

In another exciting clash, Blueforce defeated Legends 15-12.

Blueforce kept on top of their game with superb endurance and fitness, guiding them through in a close encounter.

Lucky Makirere was the toast of the side after scoring seven goals with Paul Van Eijk and Temaru Goodwin on three goals each.

Raykon Marsters and goalkeeper Moe put on a superb performance downing four goals each.

PJs remain a force to reckon with after an ensuring end to the preliminary round, beating Ikurangi 16-6.

Ikurangi seemed a bit unsettled in the match as the team is dominated by beach handballers.

Despite that, Ikurangi put on an encouraging performance against an experienced PJs outfit.

Top scorers in the match were Fred Pickering on four goals while Henry Koteka and Nanave Taime managed two goals each.

“Even though it was a cold night, many turned up for their matches and it was an exciting night of handball,” Mitchell-John said.