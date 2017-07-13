Visitor wins race four

Children at the start line of the 2017 Rarotonga X Country series race four last week. 17071224

Raemaru Park provided yet another exciting cross country opportunity for the 30 runners who conquered the 1.25 kilometre course loop for race four of the 2017 Rarotonga X Country series.

Finishing first in the open men’s category was James Stanton, who was on holiday from New Zealand, decided to enjoy his getaway by taking part in the competition.

He finished the 7.2km course in 33:32 minutes.

Newcomer Kate Fleming recorded an impressive finish in the undulating and challenging 5km course in the open women with a time of 26:35 minutes, while regulars Erin Quirke and Victoria Dearlove crossed the finished line again with smiles to continue to claim points towards the overall series title.

Excellent momentum once again among the junior and youth runners with an awesome turnout of 20 runners who sped through the 2.85km course.

Once again Jeremiah Mata and Mareta Matamaki from Papaaroa College traded stride for stride in an impressive tie finish, both sharing the honours in the under-14 boy’s category.

From Tereora College, Jade Tierney took out the win for the girls under-14 and under category by almost a minute with Lily Tierney and Taina Marsters, finishing in top three.

Courtesy of sponsors Spaghetti House, two post-race spot prizes were drawn, with David Lobb and Georgia Dearlove scoring some delicious pizza vouchers for their efforts.

The race five today begins at the back of Papaaroa School in Titikaveka, with registration starting from 4.30pm.

The entry fee is $2 for all open and masters competitors and $1 for all junior and youth athletes. First event is scheduled to start at 5.15pm.

- Raro X Race