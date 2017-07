V’ball enters round seven competition

Team Helz is also competing in the Prime Foods Mixed Social Volleyball League. 17071116

The Prime Foods Mixed Social Volleyball League enters round seven with Kangahua and Kia Orana Salon still leading the race.

The weekly competition is set for another interesting round tonight at the Bluesky Sports Arena, starting at 5.30pm.

In round six competition last week, Kangahua defeated Simons 82-69 while Kia Orana Salon overcame Sarafui.

In round seven, Kangahua will play Swalala while Kia Orana Salon takes on Nukz Power III.





Results

Allsatrz beat Spikeaderz 88-48; Nukz Power 1 beat Charlie’s Akari 80-68; Hit n Miss beat GooFam 67-63; Squats beat Swalala 66-60; Nukz Power 2 beat West Sides Wild Ones 2; NPK beat Woodies 73-64; West Sides Wild Ones 1 beat Green Machine 69-58; Ohana beat Nukz Power 3 80-62; Matman beat Team Helz 78-61; Kangahua beat Simons 82-69; TEAM beat Totara Spikerz 87-66

Fixtures

5.30pm Court 1 GooFam-West Sides Wild Ones 1, Court 2 Green Machine-Nukz Power 2, Court 3 Nukz Power 3-Kia Orana Salon; 6.20pm Court 1 Hit n Miss-Spikeaderz, Court 2 MATMAN-NPK, Court 3 Swalala-Kangahua; 7.10pm Court 1 Allstarz-Squats, Court 2 West Sides Wild Ones 2-Team Helz, Court 3 Charlie’s Akari-Totara Spikerz; 8pm Court 1 Simmons-Ohana, Court 2 Woodies-Nukz Power 1, Court 3 TEAM-Sarafui