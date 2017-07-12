The top 10 most expensive football shirts on Ebay

Pele’s blue away Brazil kit is the most expensive on sale on Ebay. 17071109

FOOTBALL fans are known as some of the most dedicated and passionate in the world.

And memorabilia from poignant games in history is often kept or sold for astronomical amounts.

Having Pele’s 1970 World Cup shirts or Zinedine Zidane’s Champions League final jersey can see supporters fork out thousands. And this can be seen on world famous auction site eBay with a host of famous shirts up for grabs. So here at SunSport, we run down the top ten jerseys up for sale.

10 Holland 1984/87 home shirt

The Dutch team of the eighties are regarded as some of the finest to ever grace a football pitch. The likes of Marco van Basten, Ruud Gullit and Frank Rijkaard were in the prime of their careers and tearing other teams apart. And a rare home shirt from the period can be bought on eBay for a staggering £3,999.99 ($7109.99).

9 Marco Antonio 1960s Brazil shirt

Marco Antonio was part of the famous 1960s Samba Boys team that would go on to win the 1970 World Cup.

Team-mates included Pele, Jarrzinho and Tostao as they went on to win football’s biggest prize. And a shirt worn by Fluminese left-back Antonio during his time playing for the national team in the years previous can be snapped up for $7,998.00.

8 Raul’s Real Madrid shirt from Champions League 1997/98

When you ask Real Madrid fans who can truly be classed as a club legend, Raul will always be mentioned.

And 1997/98 was a standout year for Los Blancos with the club winning the Champions League for the first time in 32 years.

Former Spain international Raul’s jersey is up for grabs – if you have a spare $8,176.00 lying around.

7 Lionel Messi’s shirt and boots vs Real Madrid 2015

El Clasico is arguably the biggest fixture in club football with Barcelona and Real Madrid facing off. And you could get your hands on the shirt and boots of one of the best players to play in the fixture. A signed Lionel Messi shirt and his boots from the amazing match that saw Barcelona win 4-0 are on sale. Amazingly, Messi was not on the scoresheet but this memorabilia is still going for $8878.00 on eBay.

6 Luis Figo’s Barcelona Uefa Cup shirt vs Bayern Munich 1995/96

Luis Figo is well known for completing one of the most controversial transfers ever in football. The Portugal star switched from Barcelona to bitter rivals Real Madrid in the summer of 2000 for a then-world record $65.67 million.

But if there are any Barca fans out there that can forgive Figo for his move to the Bernabeu then this bit of memorabilia could be for you.

His shirt from the Uefa Cup clash against Bayern Munich is on offer for $8,888.00.

5 Barcelona Uefa Cup 1986/87 shirt

Slightly less detail on this one – but it’s a Barcelona shirt worn during their European Cup run in 1986/87.

The shirt was worn in either of the two legs of the third round against Bayer 05 Uerdingen.

And you can add this to your collection for just $8,888.00

4 Zinedine Zidane’s last ever Real Madrid shirt

A Zinedine Zidane shirt was sure to make the list at some point.

Zidane was classed as one of the greatest players to kick a ball at the Bernabeu and produced a number of memorable moments in a white shirt.

The French midfield maestro decided to hang up his boots in 2006 and had his last competitive game for the club on May 7.

That was against Villarreal and the famous white shirt he wore for that game could be yours for $8,888.00.

3 Pele’s Santos strip from 1970s

Pele is considered the best footballer of all time after his long and illustrious career for Santos and Brazil.

The Samba Boys legend played for Santos between 1956 and 1974 before his famous move to American club New York Cosmos. And a shirt worn by the great No10 himself during his time at his boyhood club is on the market for a cool $10,666.

2 Jairzinho’s 1966 Brazil signed shirt

Brazil’s 1966 team were on of the most feared by other sides and a favourite among fans to watch. And one of their star players was Botafogo winger Jairzinho who lit up the pitch with his silky skills.

One of his famous yellow shirts from that year is on sale and includes a host of signatures on it – including Pele.

1 Pele’s blue away Brazil shirt from 1970 World Cup

Nobody will be shocked to see this strip at the top of the most expensive list for football shirts. The 1970 World Cup gave us one of the greatest teams of all time – and one of the greatest players. Pele led the Samba Boys to the trophy and one of his shirts from their games is on sale. But you will have to dig deep with the asking price set at a mammoth $23,110.00. - The SUN

