Just Play heads to Titikaveka

Just Play village festival will be held in Titikaveka today. 17070926

Following the huge success of New Zealand prime minister Bill English’s visit to a Just Play session recently, the Just Play Village Festival continues its monthly programme, heading south to Titikaveka today.

From 2.30pm to 3.30pm Papaaroa School field will be the place where all children (boys and girls) will be able to enjoy the opportunity to have a go at the various fun sports activities being provided.

Ending Violence is the key message that will be shared throughout the afternoon, highlighting the importance of respect and treating others how “you would like to be treated”.

The message will also emphasise that it’s “not OK to hit”.

Providing first positive experiences in physical activity to encourage the children to be active throughout their lives is one of the objectives of the Just Play programme.

This is part of a bid to reduce the risk factors associated with non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

“We encourage all parents and the community to organise your children to be at the field behind Papaaroa School on Tuesday afternoon for some action-packed fun, where they will be active, supervised and safe,” Just Play project manager Michelle Paiti said.

Just Play is a sport for development programme funded by the New Zealand Government, Australian Government, Football Federation Australia, UEFA Foundation for Children and UNICEF. - CIFA Media