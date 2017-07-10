Passionate golfer rewarded with ace

Tere Hardy with the ball and the club she used for her fi rst-ever hole-in-one on the 7th at the Rarotonga Golf Club on Saturday.

In many ways, the game of golf is a desperate pursuit – a lifetime spent whacking a little white ball around golf courses seeking some sort of perfection that is pretty much unachievable.

But every once in a blue moon the miracles happen and the little ball does the unbelievable.

The unbelievable became reality for passionate Rarotonga Golf Club ladies member Tere Hardy on Saturday during the first round of the Computerman Tournament when she hit her ball from the 7th tee – watched it bounce – and then roll straight into the hole.

Hardy, who has been playing golf for just ten years, scored her first-ever “ace” on the 120-metre par-3 seventh – and she did it with a three wood!

As they say in golf, its not about how – but how many. And in this case it was the very rare number “1” that was written on Hardy’s score card .

Lightning almost struck twice on Saturday when Fotu Junior smashed a pitching wedge off the third tee to see his ball land right inside the cup – but bounce out again just a few centimetres from the hole – close enough to win the nearest to pin prize on that hole for the day.