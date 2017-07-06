Rarotours keep lead

Rarotours maintain their grip on top of table in the mixed social handball league.

In round four competition played on Tuesday night at the Bluesky Sports Arena, the side defeated Legends 23-20 in a close battle. In the other matches this week, Kings overcame Ikurangi 18-14 while Blueforce beat PJs 18-17.

In round three competition last week, Rarotours managed to beat Ikurangi 18-14.

Kings defeated Blueforce 27-13 while Legends overcame PJs 19-15 in the other matches.

Handball Cook Islands president Makiroa Mitchell-John said the competition was intensifying as they enter the final stage in the preliminary round.

“The competition is running smoothly and we are now heading into the last three rounds before our major OCHF IHF Under-21 Men’s Tournament,” she said.

“It’s been a tough competition with a lot of players also attending dance practices (for Te Maeva Nui) in their respective groups but many who come just enjoy keeping fit throughout this winter season.”

