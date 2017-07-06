X Country race three

What an awesome afternoon it was for last week’s Rarotonga Cross Country series, which was kindly hosted by Rutaki Primary.

Race Three saw 17 young people and a number of adult competitors stride out on the 1.5km loop course, under some cool and wet conditions.

Kevin Henderson and Leilani Breed continue their dominance in the Open’s category with impressive wins going towards their series points for the season.

The 14-and-under category, over 3km, saw an impressive sprint finish by the boys for first and second.

Jeremiah Mata managed to take the win from Mareta Matamaki by a stride.

Penina Katuke took out the win for the girls 14-and-under category by an impressive 30 seconds.

This week, Race Four begins from within the Raemaru Sporting Grounds in Arorangi, with registration opening from 4:30pm, $2 for all Open and Masters competitors and $1 for all Junior and Youth athletes.

First event is at 5:15pm.

- Release