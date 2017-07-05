Kangahua, Kia Orana Salon maintain lead

After round five competition, undefeated Kangahua and Kia Orana Salon still maintain their lead in the Prime Foods Mixed Social Volleyball League competition.

Kangahua beat Totara Spikerz 83-55 and Kia Orana Salon overcame NPK 76-56 last week to share the lead followed by TEAM, Hit n Miss and Nukz Power on third place.

In round six competition tonight at the Bluesky Sports Arena, Kangahua will take on the bottom placed Simmons while Kia Orana Salon will play Sarafui.

Cook Islands Volleyball Federation president Hugh Graham said a number of games have seen some teams amassing high scores.

He said this was understandable when taking into consideration the different levels and standards of players competing in the league.

Graham also said since the increase in the number of teams from 18 to 24, the organisers have been looking at the best option for a competitive mix in this 21 weeks league.

“It has been decided that 11 random round robin games will be played initially,” he said.

“Once this has been completed, all teams will be divided into three pools of eight teams each. The top eight teams in Pool A, teams ranked 9th - 16th will make up Pool B and teams ranked 17th - 24th will make up Pool C.”

Graham said there would be a further seven round-robin games played where each team in their respective pool will play all other teams in the same pool.

“The total points, also allowing for the point differentials from the 11 random round robin games will be added to the pool round robin games to determine the winners of each pool for the round robin competition.”

Each team is projected to play 18 games each in the preliminary round before the competition heads into knockout stage.

“We are pleased to announce that we have decided to increase the prizes so that the first and second placings in each pool will receive prizes for both the round robin games (Rounds 1 to 18) and then a further lot of prizes for the knockout games (Round 19-21).”

Results

West Sides Wild Ones 2 beat Green Machine 74-64; Kia Orana Salon beat NPK 76-56; West Sides Wild Ones 1 beat Woodies 73-63; Hit n Miss beat Swalala 83-62; Nukz Power 3 beat Spikeaders 75-68; Bluesky beat Nukz Power 2 75-59; Kangahua beat Totara Spikerz 83-55; Go Diggerz beat GooFam 68-65; Allstarz beat Simmons 87-46; Sarafui beat Squats 70-69; Nukz Power 1 beat Ohana 82-62; TEAM beat Team Helz 84-54

So after Round 5 Games the following are the placings: 1st= Kangahua and Kia Orana Salon; 3rd= TEAM, Hit n Miss and Nukz Power 1; 6th= Goofam, MATMAN (formally Go Diggerz) and Charlie’s Akari (formally Bluesky); 9th NPK, 10th West Sides Wild Ones 2; 11th= Ohana, Team Helz, Allstarz, Nukz Power 3; 15th= Nukz Power 2, Squats, Sarafui; 18th= West Sides Wild Ones 1, Green Machine; 20th= Woodies and Totara Spikerz; 23rd= Spikeaderz and Simmons.

Fixtures

5.30pm Court 1 Allstarz-Spikeaders, Court 2 Charlie’s Akari-Nukz Power 1, Court 3 Hit n Miss-GooFam; 6.20pm Court 1 Swalala-Squats, Court 2 West Sides Wild Ones 2-Nukz Power 2, Court 3 Woodies-NPK; 7.10pm Court 1 Green Machine-West Sides Wild Ones 1, Court 2 Nukz Power 3-Ohana, Court 3 MATMAN-Team Helz; 8pm Court 1 Simmons-Kangahua, Court 2 TEAM-Totara Spikerz, Court 3 Sarafui-Kia Orana Salon.