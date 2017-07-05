Doctor makes sporting history

Doctor Teariki Puni has become the first Cook Islander to be inducted in the Oceania National Olympic Committee (ONOC) Medical Commission.

The medical officer at Rarotonga Hospital’s outpatient emergency department had his nomination confirmed in the commission last month.

In a letter to Dr Puni, ONOC president Dr Robin Mitchell congratulated him and said the decision to include him in the commission was made at their executive meeting in Noosa, Australia earlier last month.

Dr Puni joins Peter Fricker (Australia), Cathy Wong (Fiji), Eddie McCaig (Fiji), Luis Cruz (Guam), Chris Milne (New Zealand) and Jason Nolan (Palau) in the regional sporting body’s medical commission.

The chairman of the commission will be elected by the members at their first meeting which will be held at the ONOC office in Fiji.

“It’s a very humbling feeling, quite a proud moment not for myself, but also for the Cook Islands as a whole. It’s indeed a momentous occasion,” Dr Puni said.

“In the commission, I will be surrounded by people who have similar goals and ambitions which is to fight for the benefits of our athletes.

“One of the roles is to look after the protection and promotion of health and the wellbeing of the athletes as well as focus on the anti-doping side.”

Dr Puni was nominated by the Cook Islands Sports and National Olympic Committee (CISNOC) to the Oceania National Olympic Committee Medical Commission.

“It’s quite a privilege to be nominated by the National Olympic Committee and selected by the ONOC in this prestigious commission,” he said.

Together with him, former national touch rugby and women’s rugby Sevens rep Edith Nicholas was also inducted into the ONOC’s Athletes Commission for 2017.

She joined other new members from Australia, Palau, Fiji, Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu.

As part of the role, Nicholas will be taking part in the forums and workshops where she hopes to learn more about the opportunities available for athletes to broaden their knowledge in their respective discipline.

“We are the voice of the athletes. If there are any issues from athletes who are preparing for their games, we are their first point to meet and discuss ways where we can help then we take these up with the relevant authorities like CISNOC. This is in a hope we can accommodate and meet their needs to enhance their performance,” Nicholas told CI News earlier.

“Part of the campaign is to deliver the anti-doping programme to our athletes especially to the sports codes that will be taking part in the upcoming games.

“Our role is to make sure we have clean athletes out there, that they are aware of the processes and the risks out there.”