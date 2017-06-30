Young sailors set to battle in Open BIC competition

The local junior sailors get into action in the Open BIC races at the Rarotonga Sailing Club tomorrow.

Rarotonga Sailing Club’s Anne Tierney said they were anticipating a terrific competition in the fun, fast and highly challenging dinghy race which starts at 9am.

The day-long event will see best young sailors competing from Rarotonga and Aitutaki.

“There are several high points through the year where the sailors from these two clubs can pit their skills against each other in different classes,” Tierney said.

With a fully battened sail, handling the Open BIC was challenging, she added.

“Weather predictions at the moment call for 14 knots winds and that will make the event a very interesting watch all round.”

Club sailor TeAkaou Framhein, who won the RSC Open BIC Championships held last weekend, is the top favourite for this weekend’s event.

Tierney said Framhein will be looking to add the title to his belt too before flying off to compete in the Open BIC Championships in New Zealand next weekend.

“Following the event, at 1pm the presentations will be made for both the Cook Islands National BIC Championships 2017 and the Rarotonga Sailing Club Open BIC Championships 2017.”