Golf plays in Russian roulette style

Russian roulette was the format for the Maritime Cook Islands sponsored stableford tournament played at the Rarotonga Golf Club in Nikao last Saturday.

As stableford points per hole are multiplied, the Russian roulette format favours those players who can maintain consistency, play to their handicaps and score on every hole.

It can be very frustrating for a player who has just scored three or four points on a hole and their partner fails to score, the net effect being no points for the hole.

A classic example of this at the weekend happened on the par 5 ninth hole where Kris “Gunz’’ Williamson was putting for an eagle that would have given him four points, only to have his father, the “General” George fail to score and completely negate Gunz’s fine effort.

According to rumours, there was not much conversation between father and son for a few holes after that!

In a perfect world, if the combinations were to play to their handicaps and score 2 points per hole each, then they would end up with 72 points.

For winners, Vae Unuka and Jacqui Lemaire, they well and truly bettered this target with their 88 points, being 16 under their handicaps.

In second place were Haimona “Bronco’’ Browne and Cedric Toru with 82 points followed by Mereana Hagai and Margaret Teiti on 78 points.

The last two prize winners, both on 72 points were Richard Powell and Rere Kaiaruna and Russel Hynds and Jason Burgess.

Best rounds of the day were a 3 under par 67 by Willie Howard for the men and Ake Unuka with an 83 in the ladies.

Riiti Mamanu took out the veterans with a 77 of the stick.

Nearest the pins were won by Daniel Webb on 3rd and 12th, Merana Hagai on the 4th, Munro Hockin on 7th and 16th and Jason Burgess on the 13th.

Long drives went to Tania Karati and “Bronco’’ Browne with Willie Howard winning the birdie twos.

The longest putt was won by Fotu Jr and prizes for the best dressed went to Helena Mitchell and “Bronco’’ Browne.

Sonny Karati won the lucky draw.

This coming Friday is a golf club ambrose fundraiser and on Saturday, the Vonnias sponsored tournament where the colour theme is blue, green and orange.

- Greg Amos/Rarotonga Golf