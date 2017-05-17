Handball set to host U21 event

Cook Islands is likely to host another regional handball event following the successful hosting of the 2017 Oceania Beach Handball Trophy earlier this month. 170505466

The country hosted the under-17 girls and boys division tournament which was the qualifying event to the World Champs in Mauritius in July.

Handball Cook Islands president Makiroa Mitchell-John said participating teams were overwhelmed with the hospitality they received during the tournament.

“This is something that each of us Cook Islanders have inherited. They came as friends and left as family,” Mitchell-John said.

“As a result, the International Handball Federation have asked us to host the IHF Trophy Indoor Oceania competition for under-21 men’s so we are back at the drawing board to propose the event for the month of August this year.

“We have left an impression on everyone and will have to work harder to take things to the next level.

“These teams coming will be fully funded by IHF. We are honoured that we did not have to bid for it nor did we for this last competition. I think they trust us.”

The U17 Oceania Beach Handball Trophy played at the National Beach Volleyball Courts in Nikao featured players from Australia, New Zealand, American Samoa and Kiribati as well as the host country.

Australia and American Samoa made it through to the World Championship from the girls’ division while New Zealand and Australia qualified from the boys’ division.

Cook Islands fell short of making the finals after losing in the semifinals despite putting on a grand performance against much stronger opponents.

Both teams finished in third place and will replace the top two in each division, should they pull out of the World Champs.

“Our hosting went smooth with some bumps but we were so blessed as we ensured we had God in the middle of what we were doing,” Mitchell-John said.

“So foremost thank you to our Lord and all the people we worked with in our community. Our parents played a big part in this process and without their consent we would not have had any team.

“Lastly I want to take my hat off to my executive and organising committee because you made a difference.”

The Oceania Beach Handball Trophy was the first-ever handball event hosted by the Cook Islands since this country became member of the Oceania Continent Handball Federation 19 years ago.

Beach handball competitions in Oceania have only been hosted in Australia and New Zealand in the past.

Not much was done to develop the sport in the region until two years ago when the international federation introduced an IHF beach handball development programme, resulting in the Beach Handball Trophy.