Tonga reportedly pulls out as Pacific Games host

Cook Islands Sports and National Olympic Committee (CISNOC) is awaiting confirmation from the organising committee and the Pacific Games Council (PGC) on reports suggesting Tonga has withdrawn from hosting the 2019 Pacific Games.

Press reports circulated yesterday said the Tongan government had withdrawn from hosting the games amid concerns the country could face economic difficulties if it staged the event.

According to the reports, Tongan prime minister Akilisi Pohiva made the announcement of the withdrawal of their bid to host in Auckland, citing financial concerns.

Auckland-based Tongan news and entertainment website Kaniva News reported that Pohiva was made aware of the World Bank report last week which highlighted the economic difficulties the country could face if it hosted the games.

“The prime minister has taken the advice and decided to pull out and save the country from making a costly mistake,” a spokesperson told the Kaniva News.

“But Tonga would still continue renovating facilities and maintenance it has started to prepare its athletes for the Games including renovation of the Teufaiva national stadium, Tonga High School complex and Atele Indoor Stadium as well as the golf course.”

PGC in a notification to the National Olympic Committees said neither them nor the Tongan Sports Olympic Committee has received any notification of such a decision.

The council said until such time as they do, they would not offer any comment to the many media requests they have received.

“Lord Sevele and the Games Organising Committee team remain hard at work and together with the acting TASANOC president Lord Vaea MP are trying their best to both obtain communications from the government and also to explore ways to have any such decision reversed,” the PGC said.

The decision to withdraw the hosting of the 2019 Pacific Games comes just weeks after the Chinese government had agreed to pay more than $36 million for new sporting facilities, reports insidethegames.biz.

“The design team from the country had given the green light to financing the Tonga High School Sports Complex and was due to work on an indoor gymnasium, a rugby field, two swimming pools, netball and tennis courts and a lawn bowls field,” the report adds.