Female simmers finish one, two and three in Boiler Race

Friday May 12, 2017 Written by Published in Other Sports
Three New Zealand swimmers took out the top spots in the Boiler Race at Avarua Harbour yesterday. First home was Rebecca Clarke (centre), second place who led the race from start to finish.
In second spot was Sophie Corbidge (left) and third place went to Sarah Mortimer (right). 17051133

