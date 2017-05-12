Three New Zealand swimmers took out the top spots in the Boiler Race at Avarua Harbour yesterday. First home was Rebecca Clarke (centre), second place who led the race from start to finish.
In second spot was Sophie Corbidge (left) and third place went to Sarah Mortimer (right). 17051133
Female simmers finish one, two and three in Boiler Race
Three New Zealand swimmers took out the top spots in the Boiler Race at Avarua Harbour yesterday. First home was Rebecca Clarke (centre), second place who led the race from start to finish.
Leave a comment
Please subscribe to continue reading.
We hope you are enjoying browsing our website. You've reached your limit of 10 free articles per month. To continue reading, you'll need a current digital subscription.
To subscribe, please click here.
If you already have an account, please log in. If you have any difficulties, please contact us.
Warm regards,
The Cook Islands News Team