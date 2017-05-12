Tennis coaching programme starts

Maka Maui, left, and Jesse Toa (behind) with their opponents at the Auckland Autumn Tournament last month. 17051131

Tennis Cook Islands has started with its second term tennis coaching programme.

Head coach Malcolm Kajer kicked off with the beginners, intermediate and advanced coaching clinic for ages seven to 14 years on Monday last week.

The advanced players are back into training after their successful New Zealand tour in which the girls and the boys teams won the Under-12 East Pacific Oceania Challenge.

Top age group tennis players Maka Maui and Jesse Toa (Bumble) stayed back for the Auckland Autumn Tournament where they played against each other in the consolation finals for the fifth place overall in the U12 grade.

“Both boys fought very hard in the knockout draw to reach the finals of the main draw which had to be played minutes after their singles consolation finals,” coach Kajer said.

“Their training during term one had been very intense and mentally tough on the team and I’m proud to say with all the hard work done, they did very well.”

Kajer said the second term training programme will run for 12 weeks.

He said they were taking in enrolments for interested participants from ages 4 to 7 years for the weekly sessions which begin tomorrow at 9am.

“The sessions for ages 4 to 7 years will be held every Saturdays for the next six weeks,” Kajer said.

“Also this term, we are looking at holding some ANZ Bank mini tennis stars competitions and some sessions at various primary schools with the help of ANZ Bank.”