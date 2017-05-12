Parker not good enough: Fury camp

Hughie Fury promoter Frank Warren has kept up his offensive on Joseph Parker’s camp, saying the WBO heavyweight champion “isn’t living up to his early promise” and his “limitations have been exposed”.

A day after Warren labelled Parker’s backers Duco Events “a bunch of amateurs” and “a nightmare” to deal with, the veteran British boxing promoter got personal about the unbeaten Kiwi star.

“Parker’s limitations were exposed by his lowly-ranked sparring partner Razvan Cojanu who, without carrying any obvious threat, managed to make the Kiwi look ordinary,” Warren wrote in his latest column on his website.

“Despite his current status, Parker isn’t living up to his early promise and I truly believe Hughie will have too much for him.”

Cojanu was a late replacement for mandatory challenger Fury who pulled out of last weekend’s fight in Auckland with a back injury, making a messy end to long and difficult negotiations for that date.

Now the two camps have to try to reschedule the mandatory challenge and the ill-feeling that exists promises to make that equally difficult.

“What a shame our man Hughie Fury sustained the untimely back injury that prevented him making the trip to New Zealand,” Warren wrote.

“Had he stayed fit I am convinced we would now still be celebrating a new heavyweight champion and the second from the Fury family.

However, contrary to what the commentators would prefer you to believe, it is still only a matter of time before Hughie can prove he has got the beating of Parker.”

Under WBO rules the fight has to be held within 120 days of Parker’s last win.

