Runathon starts off with a bang

The Cook Islands Volleyball Federation Annual Runathon Relay got off to “an excellent start”, says chief organiser Hugh Graham.

Graham, who is also the federation president, said the first lap of the record-breaking attempt was completed in 2 hours 54 minutes by the police recruits.

The second lap was underway when this edition went to press yesterday.

The runathon is Cook Islands Volleyball Federation’s major fundraiser and the participants are expected to complete 17 full laps of Rarotonga in record time of 52 hours.

Last year, the event completed 15 full laps setting a runathon relay record of 48 hours.

“The boys brigades who are here to attend their national conference wants to beat the time set by the police recruits. We approached them and they were willing to do a lap or two to assist us in this fundraiser,” Graham said yesterday.

“We are hoping to reach our target by Saturday afternoon.”

The runners are carrying donation containers and people are urged to show their support in the usual manner.

This year’s annual runathon relay, besides attempting to set a new record, hopes to raise $25,000.

The majority of the funds raised this year will be targeted at completing improvements to the National Beach Courts, which include security and safety fencing and possibly the installation of poles that can later be used for lighting.

Graham said they were still accepting pledges and those who wish to support this fundraiser can contact him on 52287 or email.