Horton lands silver, bronze medals

Ruth Horton shows off her silver and bronze medal that she won at the World Masters Games in Auckland last week. 17042718

Rarotonga-based Masters athlete Ruth Horton returned home with two medals from the prestigious World Masters Games which is underway in Auckland, New Zealand.

The co-founder of the Track and Field Club Rarotonga managed bronze medal in the long jump before scooping a silver medal in the triple jump last week.

Horton finished in top 10 in the 100 metres event.

She competed in the 50-54 age category which drew some exciting and competitive athletes from around the world.

“I wasn’t expecting this result especially competing against the best from other parts of the world. There were some competitive athletes in my age group,” Horton said.

“I literally went to this event unprepared as I got caught up with other things in lead up to this games so this was a great achievement for me and the Cook Islands.”

The medals to Horton were presented by Sir John Walker, the former Olympic gold medalist in 1500m event.

She said this was one of the highlights of her participation at the World Masters Games.

“Taking part in the World Masters Games was an incredible experience. Sitting in the stands of Eden Park with athletes from all around the world was worth the effort of attending the event,” Horton said.

“I was surrounded by athletes in their country of origin ceremonial dress from Mongolia, Bulgaria, India, USA, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, and Canada during the opening ceremony.”

Horton said the games reveled in the idea of athletes coming from different backgrounds to enjoy the spirit of sportsmanship.

“The social feel of Masters is part of the attraction for so many athletes who signed up and travelled from far off countries to participate in the sports that they have chosen to keep them fit in their later years.

“I have never been to a Masters Games but some of the Australian competitors who were at the Oceania Masters Games held in Rarotonga in 2015 recognised me and came up to say hello. It was a great feeling.”

Horton is hoping her recent achievements would inspire others in the Cook Islands to take up the challenge and join Masters athletics.

To help them, she will be running basic classes at 8.30am on Wednesdays and 4.30pm on Fridays at the BCI Stadium in Nikao.

“We had all sorts of athletes competing at the masters games. Some had big beer guts, others had hunchbacks but they still competed.

“Some of them even started athletics late so it doesn’t mean you have to have some athletics background to join the Masters team.

“All you need to do is bring yourself down to the BCI Stadium on Mondays and Fridays and be part of the group. This is a good way of exercising too.

“We really don’t want to be the most obese nation in the world because we can do much better than that.”

The World Masters Games, which is held every four years, will end this weekend. More than 25,000 athletes participated in the event.