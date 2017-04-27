Blue skies shining on Francis

The “blue skies” were definitely shining on Francis Tamangaro as he blitzed the field competing in the Bluesky Cook Islands sponsored golf tournament at the Rarotonga Golf Club on Saturday.

Playing off a 21 handicap, Tamangaro shot a personal best 82 off the stick, giving him 45 points and an outright win by two shots from Sonny Karati who finished in second place with a three-under-par 67 and 43 points.

Karati’s sub-par score also sees him sitting at the top of the leader board after the first round of the club’s stroke play championships that was played in conjunction with tournament.

Next weekend is the Edgewater Resort and Spa sponsored tournament and also the second round of the stroke play championships.

- Greg Amos/Rarotonga Golf

Results

Stableford Points – Francis Tamangaro 45, Sonny Karati 43, Tiki Daniel 40, Vae Unuka 39, John Jessie 39, Rere Kaiaruna 39, Jimmy Teokotai 38, Donnie Willis 38, ‘Poppa G’ 38 and Daniel Webb 38; Best Rounds – Sonny Karati 67 men, Donnie Willis 81 ladies and ‘Poppa G’ 74 vets; Nearest the Pins – 3rd & 12th holes Daniel Webb, 4th hole Mahai Daniel, 7th & 16th holes Anthony Will and 13th hole Des Eggleton; Long Drives (senior division) – ‘Gunz’ men and Ake Unuka ladies; Birdie Twos – Sonny Karati and Longest Putt Riiti Mamanu; Best Dressed – Alistair Newbigging men and Helena Mitchell ladies; Lucky Draw – Richard Powell