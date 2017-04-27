Stage set for record runathon

The stage is set for the Cook Islands Volleyball Federation’s Annual Runathon Relay which kicks off today.

The runathon starts at midday today and organisers are hoping to raise $25,000 while attempting to set a record of 52 hours.

Last year the event completed 15 full laps of Rarotonga setting a runathon relay record of 48 hours.

Cook Islands Volleyball Federation president Hugh Graham said they were all set for the runathon, which is projected to end by Saturday afternoon with a new record.

He said the record-breaking attempt would start at noon outside the police headquarters, heading towards Avatiu and Nikao.

From the start until Avatiu wharf, everyone who turns up to the opening ceremony are encouraged to participate.

After Avatiu Wharf, the police recruits will take over and complete a full lap of Rarotonga as part of their training as well as supporting the record attempt and fundraising efforts of the Cook Islands Volleyball.

Graham said they were still accepting pledges and those who wish to support this fundraiser can contact him on 52287 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The money raised from this runathon will be used in the improvements of the Beach Volleyball Courts in Nikao.

