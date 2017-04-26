Bowls tour to NZ a success

Members of the Cook Islands development bowling squad with their family members. 17042404

Bowls Cook Islands has hailed the Tauira Development Squad tour of New Zealand a huge success.

The squad, which had 13 local upcoming players, recently returned home from participating in the 2017 BNZ U18 and U21 Championship at the Howick Bowling Club in Auckland during the Easter break

The team was also joined by New Zealand-born Adain Zittersteign, 17, and Laura Tauniva, 14, from Waiheke Bowling Club.

Tauniva finished in the top eight in the U18 and U21 competitions.

The other top performers from the national team include Nooroa Mataio, 17, Emiley Tangi Jim, 16, Tiare Tangi Jim, 15, and Patrick Moetaua, 16.

Mataio managed to make it through to the knockouts and took on New Zealand’s Ashley Jeffcoat for a place in the U18 final. She managed third spot in the championship.

Emiley finished in third as well, in the U21 competition.

Both girls were outplayed by the top New Zealand player Natasha Russell, 17, from the Naenae Bowling Club in the Hutt Valley in Wellington.

Tiare dominated the qualifying rounds to get into the top eight twice, both in U18 and U21.

Moetaua played well in round six and seven giving the top guns in the competition a good run for their money.

“Congratulations to all our Tauira squad head coach as well as Pu Tere, Capt. G, you have done our country proud with the little push financially from Arorangi BC, Aitutaki BC, Atiu BC, Mitiaro BC, Mauke BC, Mangaia BC, Rakahanga BC, Rarotonga BC, Bowls Cook Islands, CISNOC and our New Zealand sponsors Classic Cakes and Pirres Handcrafted Bread both from Auckland,” a Bowls Cook Islands spokesperson said.

“Special acknowledgement to Radio Cook Islands, CITV and Cook Islands News.”