Volleyball out to raise $25,000 in runathon relay

Cook Islands Volleyball Federation president Hugh Graham (second from left) with other volunteers of the Annual Runathon Relay at the Nikao Beach Courts. 17042017

Cook Islands Volleyball Federation (CIVF) is all psyched up for their second Annual Runathon Relay that will be held from Thursday to Saturday next week.

The event, which was launched last year, completed 15 full laps of Rarotonga setting a runathon relay record of 48 hours.

The 2016 event helped CIVF surpass its $15,000 target by $1000, raised from the pledges, donations and roadside collections.

This year the federation is hoping to raise $25,000 while attempting to set a new mark of 52 hours.

CIVF president Hugh Graham said majority of the funds raised this year would be targeted at completing improvements to the beach courts in Nikao.

The improvements include security and safety fencing and possibly the installation of poles that can later be used for lighting.

“So far a number of businesses have responded to letters sent out by CIVF seeking assistance in the way of pledges and donations,” Graham said.

“Of the 50 or so letters sent out, we have been encouraged by the generosity of businesses who have either pledged a donation or pledged an amount towards each lap completed.”

The record-breaking attempt will start at 12pm on Thursday outside the police headquarters, heading towards Avatiu and Nikao.

CIVF hope to finish the relay on Saturday at 4pm with a new runathon relay of 52 hours.

“From the start until Avatiu wharf, we are encouraging everyone that would like to join to come along.

“After Avatiu Wharf, the police recruits will take over and complete a full lap of Rarotonga as part of their training as well as supporting the record attempt and fundraising efforts of CIVF.”

People interested to contribute to the runathon by running are encouraged to contact Graham on 52287 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to register their interest and indicate the day and times they are available.

“Cook Islands Volleyball representatives and their supporters are encouraging people to support this record breaking attempt by making a pledge or donation,” Graham said.

“During the 52 hours, there will also be donation containers as they run around the island. Please support, every little bit helps.”

The runathon relay headquarters will be located at the beach courts, Nikao and will be in operation from Wednesday until Sunday.