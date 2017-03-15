Adams flies in as guest speaker for sport awards

New Zealand shot-putter Dame Valerie Adams is in Rarotonga for the Cook Islands National Sports Awards to be held this Sunday. 17031427

New Zealand shot-putter Dame Valerie Adams arrived in the country yesterday for the Cook Islands National Sports Awards this weekend.

Adams, who will be the guest speaker at the event at the Edgewater Resort and Spa in Arorangi on Sunday, was welcomed by the staff and executives of the Cook Islands Sports and National Olympic Committee.

The four-time world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist said she was looking forward to sharing her experience with local athletes and sports administrators at the National Sports Awards.

Adams will be speaking in a Q&A format and taking questions from the floor during event.

The annual awards will recognise the achievements of the local athletes and administrators throughout 2016.

A total of 14 awards will be presented in various categories during the awards night.

One of the featured categories will be the technical awards, which include the Sports Technical Official of the Year, Administrator of the Year and the Coach of the Year awards.

The Technical Official of the Year sponsored by Taunga-O-Te-Tini will see

Jeff Hill (sailing), Teautoa Peua (netball), Tuaitu Manea Ngaputa (rugby union) and Ngatuakana (Lady) Andrew (volleyball) vying for the top prize.

Hill has been a member of the Rarotonga Sailing Club for more than 20 years, as well as sailing competitively.

He has also coached young sailors for most of those years and is being recognised for his vital contribution to sailors and clubs in the local competition.

Peua, has excelled in umpiring after successfully completing various courses in New Zealand.

He represented the Cook Islands at the International Youth Netball Series in Suva earlier this year.

Ngaputa, who is considered one of the top local rugby referees, has over 15 years of national and regional experience.

Andrew also had a grand 2016 season, participating in a number of volleyball refereeing courses organised by FIVB (the International Volleyball Federation) and Asia Volleyball Confederation.

She is one of the few from the Pacific to gain AVC Level 1 Beach Volleyball Referees Course certification last year.

The Sports Administrator of the Year sponsored by Tower Insurance will see a competition between Thomas Ngauru (badminton), Michelle Paiti (Football) and Regina Potini (Aitutaki Sports Association).

Ngauru, who is the president of the Cook Islands Badminton, is the driving force behind the development of the sport in the country.

Paiti, who is the project manager of Just Play, has been credited for running the well-known Just Play village festivals and sport for development programme.

Potini has been recognised for his invaluable contribution to the sporting community in Aitutaki. In the exciting Coach of the Year category sponsored by Cook Islands Tours, John Glassie (netball), Ngaoa Ranginui (badminton), Horst Miehe (swimming) and Malcolm Kajer (tennis) have been nominated.

Tickets for the National Sports Awards, which will include a buffet dinner, are selling for $50 per person at CISNOC office in Nikao.

The awards will start at 5pm.